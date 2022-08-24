Four Georgetown officers honored for 'handling a dangerous situation' in 2021 shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sergeant Joseph Payton, Officer Cole Centner, Officer Gregg Muravchick and Officer Christian Squires have all been cleared for their roles in the April 2021 shooting death of Deshund Tanner. In addition, the Georgetown Police Department has awarded each of the four with a Medal of Valor.

Following a lengthy investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police, Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson said she told KSP officials that her office was satisfied with their findings and they could close their investigation. KSP used statements, eyewitness and surveillance videos, and body cam footage worn by the officers as part of its investigation. They say Tanner took a hostage and pointed a gun at the hostage and police.

“These officers went above and beyond what they were responsible to do in allowing Mr. Tanner to release his weapon and walk away from the situation. "He did not,” said Muse Johnson. “All of the evidence contained in the investigation clearly shows the officers’ actions were consistent with Kentucky law and their duty to enforce the law,” she continued.

Chief Mike Bosse was joined by Mrs. Johnson to discuss the conclusion of the investigation on Wednesday and he said the manner in which the four officers handled a dangerous situation was textbook in its execution.

“They didn’t hesitate to follow the subject, who they knew was armed. And they placed themselves between the gunman and the citizens who were still inside the McDonald’s. I couldn’t be more proud of their response,” Chief Bosse said. “When rounds were fired, they maintained their positions,” he continued while adding that his officers repeatedly told Tanner to drop his gun.

Bosse presented each of the four officers with a Medal of Valor for the courage they displayed during a dangerous situation.

“We wholeheartedly support the department’s choice in awarding those medals,” Mrs. Johnson said.