Four-legged lawnmowers: LG&E, Kentucky Utilities’ flock of sheep return to solar facility

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Who needs a lawnmower when you have sheep?

LG&E and Kentucky Utilities’ flock of sheep have returned to E.W. Brown Generating Station's 50-acre solar facility to help manage the vegetation for a fourth year in a row.

Some of the sheep are only weeks old. What started as a flock of 25 has now grown to more than 200 sheep, with 15 little ram and ewe lambs born this spring.

The flock essentially serve as organic lawnmowers, helping to keep vegetation down as they graze around the facility’s solar panels.

Catch the sheep "mowing" grass live here during the spring and summer months.

The sheep are cared for by farm managers at Shaker Village during the winter.