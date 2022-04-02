Four suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in Lexington on Friday night that occurred Friday night at 'Cheetah's Gentlemen's Club' on East New Circle Road.

Lexington Police have arrested the following suspects:

Darius Stanley, 18 - Robbery 1st, and Assault 1st

Carnisha Stanley, 24 - Robbery 1st

Adrianne Tatman, 22 - Robbery 1st

A fourth suspect has not been identified. Police report that the fourth suspect has been taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that there was one shooting victim that was taken to a local hospital.