Four suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robbery

LEX 18
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 02, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in Lexington on Friday night that occurred Friday night at 'Cheetah's Gentlemen's Club' on East New Circle Road.

Lexington Police have arrested the following suspects:

  • Darius Stanley, 18 - Robbery 1st, and Assault 1st
  • Carnisha Stanley, 24 - Robbery 1st
  • Adrianne Tatman, 22 - Robbery 1st

A fourth suspect has not been identified. Police report that the fourth suspect has been taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that there was one shooting victim that was taken to a local hospital.

