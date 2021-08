BOX SCORE

France knocked Eurobasket 2021 women's champion Serbia off the podium at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming bronze behind a balanced offensive effort and a tireless show on the defensive end, 91-76.

Gabby Williams led the winners, who had seven players score in double figures, with 17 points. Endene Miyem was next with 16.

Serbia was led by Yvonne Anderson's game-high 24.