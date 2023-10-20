Frankfort arts program aims to end stigma, help addiction recovery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Frankfort just became a little more colorful, thanks to an art collaboration you might not expect. Organizers hope it can help change lives.

Artistic inspiration can come from the most unexpected places.

"It was beautiful from the first day. It's been remarkable," said Elle Travis, executive director of Frankfort arts organization Yes Arts.

Yes Arts program heARTworks unveiled seven new murals in downtown Frankfort Thursday evening. The artists came primarily from two backgrounds - people recovering from addiction through the Franklin County Drug Court and police officers from the Frankfort Police Department.

"Art therapy has shown me that I can do things sober," said Jennifer Haye.

"Try to help everyone see law enforcement not as enforcers. Those that are battling addiction as not addicts or criminals, but to see us all as fathers, sons, sisters, mothers, what we truly are every day and not just what's in a badge and not what is in addiction," said Chief Dustin Bowman of the Frankfort Police Department.

"We got to look at each other like we're human. We're actually just people trying to do the right thing," Haye said.

Janet Osborn is an art therapist who helps with the program. She said art can reach deep inside people

"It can help with relaxation. It can help calm the mind. It can help be even just a distraction. It can be fun. You can learn about yourself," Osborn said.

When these groups come together, it can break down barriers.

"In the future, maybe people who are struggling with substance abuse won't feel afraid to get help, possibly, from a police officer, a law enforcement officer," Osborn said.

Elle Travis is the Yes Arts executive director. As someone who's gone through recovery herself, she wants to expand this program to anyone who might benefit.

"You don't know who's watching and who it might impact," Travis said. "I want to have opportunities for anyone in recovery, not just people who are involved in the justice system,"

To learn more about the program, visit YesArts.org.