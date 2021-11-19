Frankfort fire victim clings to hope

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort woman is clinging to faith after her home caught fire early Friday morning.

The fire displaced her and her grandchildren, destroyed her kitchen and dining room. All her Christmas gifts are now trash.

"We lost Christmas, but we got each other you know, that means more than all that stuff in those boxes in there," said Poindexter.

Janice Poindexter was sleeping when an old floor furnace overheated just feet from her.

"When I woke up the furnace was right there and I could see orange and I looked and it was fire and I grabbed my purse, for some reason I grabbed my remote control to my tv and I ran out the door," said the 69-year-old.

Poindexter is now looking for a place to stay.

"It could've been a whole lot worse, but this has been our home for a long time," said Poindexter. "It's a lot of good old memories here but we'll get things straightened out."

Despite the devastation, she is choosing to look at her situation from a position of gratitude that it didn't end up being much worse.

The crosses that lined the walls of the room she slept in were left untouched by the fire. She's using that as confirmation that everything will be okay.

"The bibles didn't burn, and the crosses are still there. That was a good thing. God was looking after me," said Poindexter.