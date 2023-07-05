Frankfort firework display named in honor of Korean War veteran

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 65th annual firework show by VFW Post 4075 in Frankfort honored the Korean War veteran who started it.

Sterling "Foxie" Tracey served as the show's "director of pyrotechnic operations" since its inception.

Tracey passed away in September at 94 years old, according to his son, Ed Tracey.

"He's always been the magnet that held everything together," Ed Tracey said.

A team of about 10 people, made up of veterans and family members, worked Tuesday afternoon to assemble the show, which consists of more than 350 shells.

The display is funded entirely through the Great Buffalo Chase 5K, hosted by the Buffalo Trace Distillery for over 20 years.

Tracey is remembered as 'the godfather of boom' by current VFW commander Daryl Casey.

"He oversaw us, made sure we were doing things the right way. Kept us safe. We owe all of this to him," Casey said.

The annual show will be named the Foxie Tracey Fireworks Display to honor the veteran moving forward.

