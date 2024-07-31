Frankfort man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting Nicholasville hotel clerk in 2022

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that 31-year-old Alfredo Delgado was sentenced to 20 years in prison on July 26 by the Jessamine Circuit Court after shooting a Nicholasville hotel clerk in 2022.

The attorney's office described that Delgado confronted the hotel clerk in 2022 and demanded access to a guest room. After she refused, Delgado reportedly shot her in the hand, head, and shoulder, which resulted in the clerk needing several surgeries, and she ultimately lost a finger. According to the office, Delgado fled police and went to New York, where he was arrested and then taken back to Kentucky to face prosecution.

In July 2022, LEX 18 reported that Delgado was arrested in connection to the shooting of the hotel clerk and was then found guilty by a jury of one count of Assault first-degree (Class B Felony) and was recommended the 20-year sentence, the attorney's office reported. The attorney's office detailed that Delgado must serve at least 85% of the time in order to be eligible for parole.

“This type of violence is unacceptable in our Commonwealth. I’m proud of the zealous collaboration among prosecutors and law enforcement from Nicholasville to New York that put this violent criminal behind bars,” said Attorney General Coleman.

The Nicholasville Police Department investigated the case.

