Frankfort Ministry to stage tornado relief concert

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The news cycle moves quickly and people tend to forget just as quickly that time doesn’t necessarily move on for those who are most impacted by a devastating event. In western Kentucky, for example, they’ve only begun to scratch the surface of rebuilding their lives and their towns following December’s tornado outbreak.

“You’ve got to understand, 77% of Dawson Springs was wiped out,” said Pastor Adam Berry, of the Walnut Grove Family Worship Center in Dawson Springs. Pastor Berry said he was lucky; his home and his church were both spared from the carnage.

That’s why the pastor is so grateful for the work being done some four hours away in Frankfort, where The Seeds of Love Ministries is putting on a concert this Saturday to benefit the people of Dawson Springs. Live music, food, a bake sale, an auction, and a visit from the Easter bunny are all on the schedule from 5-8 pm inside the American Legion Post-7 on Versailles Road.

“Our goal is to take up a school bus load and a couple of trailer loads with us,” Pastor Morton McIntyre, Sr. explained.

McIntyre has been and hopes to gather more donations during Saturday’s event and plans to deliver everything to Dawson Springs.

His son, Morton, Jr. is the Ministries’ Music Minister and his band, Seed Sowers, will be one of several performing on Saturday. One of their songs, entitled, “He’s Still Here,” will certainly be a part of their setlist.

“The whole moral of the song is God telling you, ‘I’m still here. I’ve never left, been here the whole time.’ That’s what we want the people there to know, that God is still there,” the Pastor explained.

Pastor McIntyre and his son said they have a list of items needed in Dawson Springs. Pastor Berry said there are big-ticket items that are still a must as well.

“Building supplies and appliances, those types of things, because some people are getting back inside mobile homes and houses are being put up, so they need things to put inside the house,” said.

Pastor McIntyre and his son are on top of that too.

“Whatever money we do raise, we’re going to take that money and purchase the items that we don’t have,” he said.

They also plan to do a concert in Dawson Springs, just for the residents there, once they arrive with all of their supplies next weekend.

If you’d like to donate to the Seeds of Love Ministries tornado relief effort, they have a cash app account, Cashapp: $seedsolm. Tickets for Saturday’s event can be purchased at the venue, located at, 164 Versailles Road. Bringing donations is encouraged, but clothing isn’t needed at this time.