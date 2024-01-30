Frankfort mom accused of starving son

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police arrested 39-year-old Sheena Wood on Monday, charging her with assault, criminal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

As outlined in the arrest citation, Wood’s son, who is physically disabled, was being treated for bedsores at Norton Children's Hospital on January 11 when doctors discovered that he was in a concerning state of malnourishment, prompting them to contact a social worker.

Norton Children’s Hospital’s complaint to the social worker said in part, “the physically helpless juvenile was in near fatal condition.”

The condition noted in the citation is called Refeeding Syndrome, a potentially deadly disease that can happen when someone who is malnourished begins feeding again.

The social worker contacted Frankfort Police, who have charged Wood with Assault, 1st degree, Criminal Abuse, 1st degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Wood is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.