Frankfort mom shares 3-month-old son's experience with RSV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As infections are happening earlier than usual, a central Kentucky mom is sharing her infant son's recent experience with RSV.

The respiratory illness is common but can send some babies to the hospital. New mom Alyssa Rogers shared her family's recent experience on social media after her three-month-old son Christopher became sick.

Christopher is now recovering from home after he was discharged from Kentucky Children's Hospital on Friday.

Alyssa told LEX 18 Friday, the four days they were in the hospital were the hardest of her life.

"It was very scary seeing him struggle so much," she said. "It is absolutely miserable to see him on the IV, and cords, and hooked up to oxygen."

She said Christopher's first signs of illness were the previous Friday, when he didn't eat anything at daycare. Alyssa and her husband decided to take him to the hospital when he began coughing that weekend. He spent 24 hours in the ER before being transferred to the pediatric wing.

"He's been fighting to eat, to sleep, to breathe," Alyssa said. "Poor thing has lost his voice cause he's crying so much. so he can't even have an actual cry."

Relying on her faith and prayer, Alyssa documented her family's experience on Facebook. She said her family is so thankful for the care Christopher received from UK. But the young mom also has a message to share about the dangers of RSV.

She hopes people will respect parents' boundaries and avoid interacting with babies when they're sick.

"I have been a very big advocate of don't kiss babies, if you are sick do not come around a new baby," she said. "And I have been very strict since our baby was born. And thankfully I have been, because this might have happened sooner."

Last week, doctors at Kentucky Children's Hospital told us they believed they were past their peak of RSV patients, but they're now worried about an influx of kids sick with the flu.

Alyssa said they could tell the hospital was over capacity, but it didn't impact the care they received.