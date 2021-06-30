Fraternal Order of Police files lawsuit over Lexington's no-knock warrant ban

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fraternal Order of Police has filed a lawsuit against the mayor and the city over the recently passed no-knock warrant ban.

It was last Thursday when the city council approved the ban in a 10 to 5 vote. The lawsuit claims that the city violated its collective bargaining agreement with the FOP.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told LEX 18 that he believes no-knock warrants are a vital tool that he doesn't want to be taken away from his officers. He also said it helps keep the community safe.

Read the full lawsuit below: