Lexington council votes in favor of banning no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted in favor of an ordinance banning no-knock warrants on Thursday evening.

The council approved the no-knock warrant ban on a vote of 10-5.

The crowds errupts in cheers as council approves no-knock warrant ban on second reading. Vote is 10-5. pic.twitter.com/XnI9i0htXK — Katherine Collins (@KCollinsWLEX) June 25, 2021

"The decision has been made and now it's time for our community to come together," Mayor Linda Gorton said after the vote.

Earlier in the month, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told LEX 18 that he believes no-knock warrants are a vital tool that he doesn't want taken away from his officers. Before the vote, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers spoke to the council.

"You do what you need to do to please your constituents and then I will do what I need to do to make sure your constituents get the best service from the best police department in the country,” Weathers said.

No-knock warrants have been used just four times in Lexington since 2016.

