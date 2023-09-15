'Friendly Friday': Millcreek students greeted by football team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning a Friday at school with a high-five or a hug is an excellent way to be greeted during the morning drop-off.

“Coach wants us to help in the community a lot. Wants us to go out and spread positive energy,” said Tates Creek football team member Jermerion Brown.

Brown and about 20 teammates did that at Millcreek Elementary School on Friday morning. They greeted the kids and passed out free passes to tonight’s game against Bryan Station.

“I’ve been going to Tates Creek football games since I was 8-years-old,” said Gavin Belcher, another team member. “So it feels great welcoming a new generation to the program,” he continued.

The first bell at the high school didn’t ring until after 8 a.m., so they could come here and then head off to begin their school day. This is something they’ve done here before. Principal Jodi Johnson said they’ve been partnering with the high school for many years, and often, the young men and women there will come and read to her students.

The passes to tonight’s game, which begins at 6:30, will allow sideline access to root the team on with the school’s cheerleaders.