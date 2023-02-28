Friends and family of Desman LaDuke voice concerns to Nicholasville officials

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville City Commission held a meeting Monday night.

This is the last place Melissa Marks would want to be.

"First of all I don't want to be here, I shouldn't have to be here," said Marks.

But she is, all because of what happened to the man she raised.

On October 22, 2022, police shot and killed Desman LaDuke. He was 22.

Marks said police have denied all of their open records requests, but the family's own investigation found Nicholasville Police violated their own policies.

Mayor Alex Carter offered his response.

"The death of Desman LaDuke was a tragic outcome of a difficult situation. The Nicholasville Police Department continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

He said the city will only take action after the investigation ends. He added that police body camera footage was released to a lawyer working on a civil lawsuit.

Marks told us last fall that she isn't part of that lawsuit.

"Any kind of remorse, any kind of sincerity, any kind of movement forward, any kind of plans to move forward to make changes... I was hoping to hear those things," said Marks.

An apology, what she didn't get, is what she wanted.

