Police claim man pointed guns before being killed by officers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department released more information regarding an incident on October 22 where a man was killed by officers.

Police claim that 22-year-old Desman LaDuke pointed guns before being killed by officers.

In a statement, NPD says that following attempts to negotiate with Mr. LaDuke, he

"appeared in the rear window of his residence pointing two handguns."

They say that despite repeated orders for him to drop the weapons, he pointed both handguns at officers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.