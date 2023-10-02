Friends, family celebrate life of Lexington hit-and-run victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends and family of a Lexington man killed in a hit-and-run celebrated his life with a picnic in Woodland Park on Sunday afternoon.

37-year-old Matthew Druin was walking near the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15 when a motorcycle struck him and left him with fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist drove off and has not yet been identified by Lexington police.

Sunday, his family and close friends gathered to share stories about his life.

One of Druin's best friends, Dravin Adams, said they became close as they both went through recovery for addiction.

"We both had our ups and downs but we both leaned on each other," Adams said.

Adams is one of the friends who lovingly refer to Druin as "Squirrel" for his high energy.

"He got enough personality and spirit to last on for some lifetimes," he said.

Druin's girlfriend, Heather Chisenhall, organized the celebration as a way to bring some positivity to a painful month for those that knew him.

"I just want to find all the good, you know, I don't want to think about the bad and that night," Chisenhall explained to LEX 18 last week.

As police continue their investigation, Druin's family and friends are hopeful to get answers about the accident soon.

To report information, you can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020.