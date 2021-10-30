Friends, family hold vigil for teen killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vigil for a Lexington teenager who was shot and killed near the Lexington Cemetery was held Friday evening.

Friends, family, and neighbors gathered together to lay flowers, light candles, and share memories of Sergio Alexis Villarados.

“I just want to let everybody know he was a great kid,” said Jarreth de Leon, one of Villarados’ friends.

Police say they found the 17-year-old Dunbar High School student in a car that was flipped over on Price Road alongside the Lexington Cemetery on Thursday night around 9:00.

A 19-year-old woman was also found in the car with gunshot wounds, according to police.

“It’s very painful, and I don’t wish it on anyone,” said Villarados’ mom Alvis Villarau Rodriguez. “He was my baby.”

Villarau Rodriguez joined the vigil and added to the memorial built in memory of her son at the spot police found him.

The growing memorial on Price Road included a cross bearing the names of all the people who will carry Villaragos in their hearts forever. A Mexican flag is draped over the cross, and the space is adorned with fresh flowers and pictures.

“I enjoyed it when I saw his smile. It just lightens up your day,” said Rico Romero.

“He would always be there for you no matter what,” said Ramon Martinez.

Villarau Rodriguez said her son was known for his love of soccer. She said he used to round up the neighborhood kids to play with them after school.

“They called him ‘Messi,’” Villarau Rodriguez said. “His dream was to be a professional soccer player. They ripped that dream away from him.”

Villarau Rodriguez said all she wants is justice for her son.

“It was my son today, but it could be someone else’s tomorrow,” she said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have information reach out to Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or click here to find out how to leave an anonymous tip.

