From the Bluegrass to a board game, Lexington edition unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the Bluegrass to a board game - the magic of Lexington has been captured in a new edition of an old classic.

Monopoly: Lexington Edition was unveiled at Keeneland Wednesday morning, making Lexington the first Kentucky city to have its own officially-licensed version of the board game.

"When we select a city, we take into account so many things," said Tim Barnet with Top Trumps and Winning Moves. "Is there a strong fan base with locals and tourists alike?"

Players of this game will notice the dozens of game squares transformed, filled with Lexington businesses and landmarks. They include the Blue Grass Airport, the Distillery District, nonprofits, and places that highlight the natural beauty nearby.

"You guys have everything," Barney said. "Beautiful scenery, amazing organizations that like to give back to the community, amazing restaurants, and it's really hard not to find a reason to be here. And it made for a really picturesque board, really beautiful."

The game is now available in stores and online, including CVS, Amazon, The Keeneland Shops, VisitLex, and state parks. It costs just under $40.