From the Bluegrass to the Big Easy: Lexington restaurants celebrate Mardi Gras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mardi Gras celebrations aren't just for the French Quarter. The Bluegrass feels a bit more like the Big Easy on this Fat Tuesday.

At Bourbon n' Toulouse, Mardi Gras is always the year's biggest day. Co-owner Kevin Heathcoat says this is the 20th year they've celebrated the holiday.

"There's a big history of Cajun food in Lexington that goes back decades," he said. "It's just something that Lexington has gravitated towards."

The restaurant is serving up four kinds of alligators. Heathcoat estimates they'll go through 200 gallons of food.

"The guys have been cooking for over a week now to get ready for this," he said. "It's a huge undertaking, and we blow through most of the food all in one day. But it's a lot of fun, the whole process from start to finish."

Fat Tuesday is also big business for bakeries like Martine's. Traditional king cakes flew out the door all morning, and the owner says they'll sell around 400 of the sweet, colorful cakes.

Heathcoat says the party starts Tuesday night at Chevy Chase Inn.

"Lexingtonians love a good party," he said. "Who doesn't like partying on a Tuesday night?"