FBI: Fugitive who exchanged gunfire with officers in Lexington last week now in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man wanted in connection with a shootout in Lexington with the FBI has now been arrested.

The FBI says officers were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio "Tony" Cotton in Lexington on June 24. Officers then exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene.

The FBI said it will release more information about the arrest later Friday.

Police have part of New Circle and Eastland closed down. The restaurant Mi Mexico appears to be part of the investigation. An officer is standing inside with a small section of the restaurant closed off. @LEX18News https://t.co/aou29jfcgq pic.twitter.com/Jp7bp1ueHq — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) June 24, 2021