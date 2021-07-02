Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

FBI: Fugitive who exchanged gunfire with officers in Lexington last week now in custody

items.[0].image.alt
FBI Louisville
E4qtLjRWUAcpG7A.jfif
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:09:14-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man wanted in connection with a shootout in Lexington with the FBI has now been arrested.

The FBI says officers were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio "Tony" Cotton in Lexington on June 24. Officers then exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene.

The FBI said it will release more information about the arrest later Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight