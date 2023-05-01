Fundraiser being held for police officer's son in need of heart transplant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Time is critical for Kash Lawson, a 5-year-old boy, who needs a heart transplant.

"Pretty much day by day his heart is getting weaker and weaker," said Kash's father, Nicholasville Police Officer Zac Lawson.

Kash has been staying at Cincinnati Children's Hospital with his mother for the past month while Officer Lawson, who continues to work, remains home with their youngest children, a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old.

Aside from working as a school resource officer, Officer Lawson drives to Ohio to see his wife and Kash every weekend.

That's where Lawson's fellow law enforcement officers come into the picture.

"Everything changed once his wife and Kash had to move up to Cincy and Officer Lawson has to work every day," said Det. Matt Lytle with the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office. "He still has to provide for his two other children, so the FOP along with a lot of other co-workers and friends wanted to do something."

Lytle, who is president of Frontier Lodge 73, is helping organize a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the family at West Jessamine High School Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

He says all the money raised will go to the Lawson family to hopefully help with some expenses like gas.

"It's nice knowing the community is behind us and really cares," said Lawson.

