Funeral arrangements made for family involved in I-75 crash

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the family who tragically passed in the I-75 car accident.

Father Jim Sichko was a witness to the accident and offered to pay for the Greene family's funeral. 30-year-old Catherine Greene from Owen County was driving northbound on I-75 Saturday with her four young children, Jack, Brayden, Karmen, and Santanna when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with her car.

Their funeral arrangements have been made for Thursday, June 10. The family's obituary may be viewed here.

The Greene family's visitation:

Owenton First Baptist Church



Thursday, June 10, 2021

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

213 N. Main Street. Owenton, Kentucky 40359

Greene family funeral:

Owenton First Baptist Church