Funeral arrangements announced for Bluegrass music legend J.D. Crowe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Bluegrass music legend and banjoist J.D. Crowe.

The Lexington native J.D. Crowe died early Christmas Eve morning. Crowe is considered one of the most influential Bluegrass musicians of the 1970s.

He is survived by his wife, his son, James David Crowe; his daughter, Stacey Crowe; and his granddaughter, Kylee Crowe.

The family tells LEX 18 that fans of J.D. Crowe are welcome to attend.

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Jessamine Christian Church, 130 Courchelle Dr, Nicholasville, KY 40356

FUNERAL: Thursday, December 30th at 1:00 p.m., also at the church. Entombment will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.

Crowe was first known by many for his work with Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys in the 1950s. He later performed with the Kentucky Mountain Boys in the 1960s for more than a decade. In 1983, Crowe won a Grammy for his song "Fireball" in the Country Instrumental of the Year category.