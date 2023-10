(LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sue Wylie, who died following a car crash on October 24.

Wylie's funeral will be on November 7 at Southland Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road.

The church will open at 1:00 p.m., and the service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Wylie was a longtime anchor at LEX 18, as well as the first female anchor in Kentucky.