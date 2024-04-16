Watch Now
News

Actions

Funeral arrangements announced for Winchester Police Sgt. Marty Jackson

IMG_0279 (1) (1).JPG
Winchester Police Department
IMG_0279 (1) (1).JPG
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 13:33:32-04

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Sergeant William Marty Jackson II, who passed away on Sunday night from health issues related to a line of duty event.

Funeral services will be held on April 20 at George Rogers Clark High School Gymnasium. The visitation will begin with family and the Winchester Police Department from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., followed by a public service at 9:00 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m.

The route for the funeral is included in a Facebook post from the Winchester Police Department below:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18