Funeral arrangements announced for Winchester Police Sgt. Marty Jackson

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Winchester Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Sergeant William Marty Jackson II, who passed away on Sunday night from health issues related to a line of duty event.

Funeral services will be held on April 20 at George Rogers Clark High School Gymnasium. The visitation will begin with family and the Winchester Police Department from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., followed by a public service at 9:00 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m.

The route for the funeral is included in a Facebook post from the Winchester Police Department below: