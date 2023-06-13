Funeral arrangements for Lexington teen dead after Clark Co. car crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Lexington teen who died after a car crash on Athens Boonesboro Road.

Kaylee Goodman, 17, of Lexington died Tuesday, June 6.

A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, June 13 at Lex City Church (410 Sporting Ct). All are welcome for the visitation at 6-6:45 p.m. and the service at 7 p.m.

Goodman graduated a year early from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and had plans to pursue higher education at Bluegrass Community Technical College in the fall.

The school's acting principal, Andrea Tinsley, released the following statement about the incident to Dunbar families:

According to Coroner Neal Oliver, Goodman was killed after her vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

