Funeral arrangements released for UK Dance Team member

Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 04, 2024
(LEX 18) — The funeral arrangements for UK Dance Team member Kate Kaufling were released Wednesday.

Kate passed away on March 31 after battling osteosarcoma, which she was diagnosed with in the summer of 2023.

The visitation will take place on April 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by a second day of visitation on April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The funeral will take place on April 9, immediately following the second visitation.

The visitation and funeral are at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home-Bardstown in Louisville.

The family has asked that donations be made to Cincinnati Children's Medical Research and Hospital instead of flowers in honor of Kate.

