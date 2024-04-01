'Heaven gained an angel': UK Dance Team member passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Dance Team announced that Kate Kaufling has passed away.
Kaufling was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the summer of 2023. Earlier this year, Kaufling finished her chemotherapy, ringing the bell at UK Hospital. Former head coach of the team, Dawn Duncan Walters shared that Kaufling passed on March 31.
"With a heavy and broken heart, I am saddened to say that our beautiful Kate passed away last night. I want to thank the many of you who have prayed for her throughout this tough journey. Please keep her family and our UKDT family in your thoughts and prayers." - Dawn Duncan Walters, UK dance team coach