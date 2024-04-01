Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

'Heaven gained an angel': UK Dance Team member passes away

kate kaufling web.png
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
kate kaufling web.png
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:18:33-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Dance Team announced that Kate Kaufling has passed away.

Kaufling was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the summer of 2023. Earlier this year, Kaufling finished her chemotherapy, ringing the bell at UK Hospital. Former head coach of the team, Dawn Duncan Walters shared that Kaufling passed on March 31.

"With a heavy and broken heart, I am saddened to say that our beautiful Kate passed away last night. I want to thank the many of you who have prayed for her throughout this tough journey. Please keep her family and our UKDT family in your thoughts and prayers." - Dawn Duncan Walters, UK dance team coach

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18