Funeral happening Friday to remember London Police Officer Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Police Officer Logan Medlock will be laid to rest on Friday.

Police officers from across the country are making their way to London for Medlock's funeral. A Laurel County Sherrif's deputy says they have fielded calls from agencies as far away as Chicago who are interested in attending.

It's been nearly a week since his death. He was killed on Sunday morning when an alleged drunk driver hit his cruiser. That driver faces two charges: Murder of a police officer and DUI.

The funeral is set to begin at noon at Corinth Baptist Church in London.

The service will be live-streamed on the church's website and its YouTube channel.