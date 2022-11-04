Watch Now
Funeral happening Friday to remember London Police Officer Logan Medlock

London Police Department
Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 04, 2022
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Police Officer Logan Medlock will be laid to rest on Friday.

Police officers from across the country are making their way to London for Medlock's funeral. A Laurel County Sherrif's deputy says they have fielded calls from agencies as far away as Chicago who are interested in attending.

It's been nearly a week since his death. He was killed on Sunday morning when an alleged drunk driver hit his cruiser. That driver faces two charges: Murder of a police officer and DUI.

The funeral is set to begin at noon at Corinth Baptist Church in London.

The service will be live-streamed on the church's website and its YouTube channel.

