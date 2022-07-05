Funerals for fallen Floyd County officers begin Tuesday, visitations underway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of law enforcement from across the commonwealth gathered at a visitation Monday to say goodbye to Deputy William Petry, who died in last week's shootout in Floyd County.

Funerals for the three officers who died will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Honor guard members told LEX18 they are stretched thin with so many funerals. The shootout is being described as the single deadliest event for Kentucky law enforcement in almost a century.

The 60-year-old Petry was a deputy in the Floyd County Sheriffs' office as well as a fire chief of the Martin City Fire Department.

"There was a lot of laughter, believe it or not, a lot of tears," said Lt. Jason Bunch from the Kentucky State Police of the visitation Monday. "It's just a community coming together and holding each other up. It kind of restores your faith in humanity when you see people get behind police officers the way this community has, but that's eastern Kentucky for you and really Kentucky in general."

Visitation for officer Ralph Frasure began at 6 Monday evening at the same funeral home in Martin.

It wasn't lost on Bunch that the visitation comes on July 4th.

"Independence Day has always been a day of celebration but it's also a remembrance for the people who have sacrificed to found our country, and sacrifice to defend it, and I think these officers fit that bill," Bunch said.

Full funeral information:

Funeral services for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

