Fungal disease confirmed in several patients at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK officials have confirmed the presence of a drug-resistant fungal disease in UK Chandler Hospital.

UK officials report five cases of patients with the fungus Candida auris. The patients are isolated to one floor at UK Chandler Hospital.

A statement issued by UK said in part:

“Currently, all cases have the fungus on their skin, but it is not causing an active infection and there are no active infections with Candida auris at UK HealthCare. Our team quickly identified the pathogen and began isolation and disinfection precautions to prevent further transmission."



According to the CDC, Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause severe illness and spread easily throughout healthcare facilities.

Candida auris is resistant to antifungal treatments.

Healthcare providers can see if a patient is infected or colonized with Candida auris through screenings or specimen testing.

According to the CDC, Candida auris isn’t a threat to healthy people.