Garrard County officials approve funding for new food pantry location, land to be donated

LEX 18
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 12, 2023
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Garrard County officials have approved funding for a new food pantry location and the land is expected to be donated.

The original building was burnt down back in November of 2021 after Debra Smalling was charged with catching the building on fire with a cigarette.

The food pantry has struggled to rebuild and find a permanent place to house food items for the community, but the wait seems to finally be over.

According to The Garrard Central Record, the county plans to lease a county-owned lot to the pantry for a dollar a year.

This will provide the pantry with a more secure and permanent location to help continue serving the community.

The location will be located on Doty Lane near the Garrard County Animal Shelter.

