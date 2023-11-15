Gas prices dip below $3 in Kentucky, throughout southeast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gas prices are dropping for the eighth week in a row, meaning Thanksgiving travelers could feel some relief heading into the holiday.

“It’s certainly less painful than it used to be,” said one man filling up in Lexington on Wednesday.

One year ago, gas prices were averaging $3.43 for Kentucky. Today, the average is $2.98. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.35.

Ten other states can boast of sub-three-dollar gas as well. The southeast is enjoying cheaper gas than the rest of the country due to the higher concentration of refineries in the region.

For L & M Trucking, fuel costs can make or break whether they hit the brakes and pull off for gas.

“I don’t necessarily stop when the truck stops. I try to look for smaller fuel stations that typically have a lower price,” said Malcom Gage as he fueled up his truck in Lexington.

The drop in gas prices has been a big win for Gage’s business.

“As an independent owner-operator, it helps my wallet because I don't have to pay as much for fuel because these brokers typically do not adjust for higher fuel prices in their load,” said Gage.

According to AAA, gas prices are having the usual seasonal drop, a positive outlook as we head into what’s expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel periods in the last two decades.

“The wildcard is the impact of global events, which have the ability to impact the oil market and send pump prices in the other direction again,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Blue Grass. “But right now, domestic gas prices are having the expected seasonal swoon and we are hopeful that trend will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.”