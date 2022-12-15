Gas prices down ahead of a hectic holiday travel season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's an early Christmas present for Kentuckians hitting the road for the holidays: cheaper gas than we've seen almost all year.

"We are now at a level that is below what we were seeing last holiday season," said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA.

Today's national average is $3.19/gallon, according to the travel agency. Kentucky's average is $2.90. Lexington's is even cheaper at $2.87.

"That's pretty exciting news for those that have to fill up before they head out," said Weaver Hawkins.

Nearly 1/3 of Kentuckians will travel for the holidays. The majority will drive to their destination.

Armed with affordable fuel, or even a passport, AAA says Americans are back to traveling nearly at pre-pandemic levels.

"2019 was one of the highest years we've had since we were keeping track of this, so that's really the benchmark of knowing travel is back," said Weaver Hawkins. "And so it's very close to that."

Whether you're on the ground or in the sky, experts recommend giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Despite higher ticket prices, airports will be packed.

And on the roads, the worst days to drive will be December 23, 27, and 28, as well as January 2.

AAA recommends leaving as early in the day as possible to avoid the evening commute.