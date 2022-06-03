Gas station owner arrested, accused of aiming gun at people in lot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling gas station owner was charged with wanton endangerment after police say he aimed a gun at a group of people in the station's parking lot.

Mount Sterling Police said they got a report of shots fired just before 11:00 PM Thursday at the Marathon station on East Main Street. Police said witnesses told them the owner of the gas station, Irfan Saeed, had come outside into the parking lot waving a gun. They said he fired the gun into the air while confronting them.

According to an arrest citation, police said Saeed showed them surveillance footage of the incident. Police said the video showed Saeed come outside waving the gun. They said he appeared to point the gun directly at the group, then raised it into the air and fired it. The investigating officer also said Saeed was found to be under the influence of alcohol and "a danger to himself and others".

Police arrested him on charges of wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Saeed and the gas station were in the news in early 2022, when an off-duty Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy, Jordan Perri, was caught on video getting into a fight with Saeed. Perri was charged with assault and strangulation and fired from his position with the sheriff's office. In that case, Saeed told LEX 18 News that the fight had arisen from a disagreement over payment for clearing snow out of the station's parking lot.

LEX 18 News reached out to Saeed's colleagues at the Marathon station, who said no one would have any comment until after the case worked its way through the court system.