Georgetown College announces first-ever female president

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Board of Trustees of Georgetown College has named Rosemary Allen, Ph.D., as the new president.

Allen's appointment marks a significant milestone as she is the first female to serve as president of Georgetown College in its 193-year history.

In November, the board of trustees fired William A. Jones as president after allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee and other inappropriate behavior.

Allen has served as the Provost/Dean of Georgetown College since 2004—the first female to do so—administering graduate and undergraduate academic programs, as well as all academic support functions. She has also served as the College’s faculty representative to the board of trustees, coordinator of the faculty forum, and twice served as acting president of the College.

“Dr. Rosemary Allen was the clear choice as Georgetown’s next president," said Robert L. Mills, Chairman of the College’s Board of Trustees. "Through her longstanding commitment to Georgetown—first as a faculty member and later as Provost—she has demonstrated with distinction the outstanding qualities we desire in a president to lead this school.”

Georgetown College said that they were informed Sunday, October 31 of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones's employment agreement with the College.

On Monday, November 1, Chairman Mills called a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board. Georgetown College says they took immediate action to dismiss Jones and the full Board of Trustees affirmed the action of the Executive Committee at a meeting later that day.

"Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority," said Chairman Mills in a statement. "We hold our administrators, students, and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time."

The allegations remain under investigation.