Georgetown community garden vandalized over the weekend

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating the weekend vandalism of the county's community garden, which is located off Barkley Lane near the Toyota plant.

Shirley Easley said her husband picked two gallons of green beans one day then both of them came back the next day to find some of their plants and stakes ripped out of the ground.

"I think it's very sad that whoever did this because we work so hard, you know, and this year putting it out, expensive money, you know," said Easley adding, "Whoever did this, I hope that they're happy."

She told LEX 18 that her green beans, cabbage, and tomato plants were damaged. In some areas, it also looked as if an ATV was driven through the gardens.

LEX 18

"Whoever did this, I don't know why. — They left all the spigots on," explained Easley, causing one garden area to look 'like a little pond.'

Georgetown police say they have reviewed cameras in the area but are still looking for who is responsible.

A sign at the entrance to the gardens states no one is allowed on the grounds after dusk.

Easley hopes the vandals are caught soon.

"It is so sad that whoever did this here took it down," said Easley. "I hope they will have to end up paying for it someway, somehow."

Contact the Georgetown Police Department if you have information on the incident.

