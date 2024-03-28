Georgetown Police Department opens free Narcan distribution boxes around town

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department collaborated with community partners to install two Narcan distribution boxes in town, offering the life-saving tool for free.

Narcan, or naloxone, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. While the medication was previously only available via prescription, as of the last year, it has become available to anyone over-the-counter.

Georgetown Police are working to make it even more accessible, offering it for free.

The distribution boxes are repurposed Georgetown News-Graphic paper boxes full of the medication.

They can be found in two locations: one at the Isaiah House Real Hope Behavior Health Center on Slone Drive and another at the AMEN House on Main Street.

The project was started by Georgetown PD's recovery support team, lead by Officer Jason Christopher.

"It boils down to we want to keep someone alive an extra day, so we can get them in treatment," Christopher said.

The Scott County Coroner's Office added that as naloxone has become more readily available in the county, the number of overdose deaths has drastically decreased in recent years.

The police department's recovery support team has also been active in recent years, including the formation of a new Angel Program, in which officers will work with people suffering from addiction to find treatment options.

"You come to the Georgetown Police Department, we're gonna respect you, we're gonna treat you like a human. And we're gonna get you some help," Christopher said.

