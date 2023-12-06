Georgetown police obtain video of man shooting at moving car

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Georgetown are reviewing home surveillance video after an unknown man fired his gun at a moving car on Monday.

“The video clearly shows that vehicle turns onto the road, just drive up (the street), and then the individual takes his handgun out and shoots at him,” said Assistant Chief of Police Josh Nash.

The video shows the shooter firing his weapon three times at the car. The driver wasn’t injured and, when questioned by police, said he had no idea who the shooter was.

“It is unclear to us if this was random or there was any association to it,” Nash stated.

Assistant Chief Nash also didn’t fully support a theory that this shooter was the same person who shot at an inflatable Santa at a home in Lexington last week, but he didn’t dismiss that premise entirely.

“It appears that vehicle was not the same as the vehicle in our shooting,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it can’t be the same person, but nothing is leading us to that,” he continued.

Georgetown police posted the video to their Facebook page, hoping to generate tips from the public. If anyone knows anything about the shooter or this incident, the department can be reached at 502-863-7820.