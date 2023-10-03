Georgetown restaurant owner to sell business to care for sick wife

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A beloved Georgetown restaurant owner will be forced to sell his business so he can care for his sick wife.

But the community is making sure his family knows they're not alone.

Photos on the wall of the New Thai Garden help tell Chaiyuth Satta's life story.

He moved to the United States more than three decades ago after serving in the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

In 2008, he opened the restaurant in downtown Georgetown.

That's where you'll find him most days, often with his wife and two young children.

"Over here, I work seven days a week, don't have time," Satta said. "I come here about 8 o'clock in the morning."

But life-changing news earlier this year means Satta needs to sell his business.

His wife Sudarut was diagnosed with lung cancer in May. She's 44 years old.

"It's really important to me, you know," Satta said. "That's why I decided to sell my business and everything and take care of my wife better."

When they heard the news, Satta's customers wouldn't let him close without letting him know how much the restaurant meant to them.

So, as Satta searches for a buyer for his beloved restaurant, he's grateful for the support of the community he created thousands of miles from home.

"Thank you to my customers who support me from 2008 until now," Satta said. "Thank you to all the people who come and support my food, everything. Thank you so much to all of my customers."

To donate, go to Fundraiser by Sydney Raulinaitis : Thai Garden owner's wife with medical expenses (gofundme.com).