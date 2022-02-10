Georgetown Toyota plant production affected by Canadian trucker blockade

(LEX 18) — The Canadian trucker blockade has reached its fourth day on the Ambassador Bridge. The protest over Canadian COVID-19 mandates is now affecting Kentucky.

According to Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Georgetown, the plant has experienced delays in part deliveries, causing a temporary parts shortage.

"Our production control team has been working to secure parts to support TMMK production, however, we will experience impact on 2nd shift (2/9) and 1 st shift (2/10)."

TMMMK reports although there is an interruption in production the plant is open, and work is available.

National reports show that Toyota Motor, Ford Motor, and General Motors have been forced to cut production in both U.S. and Canada.

