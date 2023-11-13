Georgetown woman urges parents to be vigilant after suspicious driver follows daughter

GEROGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessica Villalobos, who lives on Richfields Avenue in Georgetown, told LEX 18 that her 9-year-old daughter was riding her bike down the street on Saturday afternoon when a blue car followed her around the corner, pulled up next to her and told her to get into the vehicle.

She said her daughter then flipped her bike around and began running the opposite direction. The car then sped off.

Jessica Villalobos

"She came over to me crying and hysterical and just confused on what just happened," Villalobos said.

The incident was captured on video by a neighbor's security camera.

Villalobos was outside when the incident happened just a few doors down. She said she called police and tried to follow the vehicle once it left the neighborhood.

"I'm super thankful that my daughter did what she did, but also, it's like what if I was farther away? Or what if I didn't all her back? Who knows," she said.

While she waits for police to continue investigating the incident, she's calling on parents in the area to use extra caution.

"Just keep your kids close. Keep an eye on your kids, know where they are at all times," she said.

The Georgetown Police Department was unable to provide information about the incident to LEX 18 on Sunday afternoon.