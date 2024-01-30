Girl Scout Cookies distributed across Kentucky ahead of weekend sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In just a few days, Girl Scouts across the Commonwealth will return to storefronts with colorful displays, selling their tasty cookies.

Before these cookies can be sold, they must first be distributed across the region. Haleigh McGraw, director of communications at Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council, led the charge to handle and distribute nearly 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies across central Kentucky.

“We are at our annual mega drop,” McGraw said, “which means we have troop leader lined up ready to load up on all these cookies to get them out in front of our convenience stores. You’ll see girls at booths where you can pick up your favorites like the thin mints and caramel delights.”

Through a partnership with Vincent Fister Moving & Storage, the Girl Scout Cookies become another tenant of the massive storage space. The mountains of cookie boxes slowly but surely diminished to mounds as troop leaders from the region showed up to have their order of cookies loaded.

The cookie drop at Vincent Fister represented just one of the many events happening around Kentucky ahead of Girl Scout Cookie season.

“We have a drop of this magnitude that happened this Saturday at Northern Kentucky,” McGraw said. “We have additional drops happening in Eastern Kentucky and Southern Kentucky this week to prepare for cookies this coming weekend.”

Some orders stayed small, with one troop leader taking only one box of each kind of cookie. Her troop consisted of high school-aged scouts. Other orders piled up, with some troop leaders bringing U-HAUL trucks to pick up thousands of boxes.

One troop leader, Julia Ruzzene from Versailles, explained how cookie sales help create other opportunities for fun events for her Girl Scout Troop.

“For us, this is how we raise the money to do all of the activities,” Ruzzene said. “It pays for our badges, it pays for our camping trips. They actually saved money for two years, our troop, to raise money, and we went to Savannah (Ga.) last spring to do kind of a traditional Girl Scout trip.”

Not all of the 100,000 cookie boxes went out to the troops today. As cookies sell, troops can return to Vincent Fister to draw from the reserves of the most popular cookies.

“Even though Girl Scout cookies are only available for three months of the year, the thin mint is just under Oreo in the most popular cookie in the country,” McGraw said. “However, here in Kentucky, the number one seller is our caramel delights.”

Girl Scout Cookies will be available starting this weekend, and sales go through the end of March. Troops will be located in front of Walmart and Kroger locations with a tent and table selling the cookies.

Customers in search of cookies can reach out to gskentucky.org to locate a troop selling cookies as well.

