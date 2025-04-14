GLOW Project cleans out flood victims' homes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One local organization in Frankfort is knocking down walls and cleaning up homes after they were destroyed by the Kentucky River more than a week ago.

Last week, LEX 18 shared with you the story of two organizations, GLOW Project and GlowNGrow Cleaning Services, that joined forces to help flood victims in Frankfort.

More than a dozen volunteers have already cleaned out up to six homes on Big Eddy Road in Frankfort. Heather Mammen, the founder of the GLOW Project and GlowNGrow, understands the devastation all too well after floodwaters rose to eight feet in her home within 48 hours.

Just around the coroner, a mudslide swallowed several homes on Big Eddy Road. That area is now condemned.

“Zoom in on that TV that’s how high the water was. That’s how high in this whole house and it almost hit the second level," shows Mammen. “It’s devastating. I mean I was literally going to put this house on the market in a couple weeks because it used to be our family home. But since we lost Elena, you know, there’s a different feel now.”

Mammen started the GLOW Project after her 19-year-old daughter, Elaina Mammen, was shot and killed in 2022.

“The things that I was gonna take was Miss Kitty, Elena’s ashes, and two really important pictures. It’s interesting how your perspective changes when you’re about to lose it all," Mammen explains.

For the last couple of days, Mammen and volunteers have worked tirelessly to remove drywall, flooring, and valuable items that were destroyed. It's only the first step towards a long journey, and Mammen says more volunteers are needed.

“If there’s anything that the public can do whether that’s donating their time or finances or supplies. This community really, really needs it. I mean some people have literally lost everything," said Mammen.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can join the GLOW Projector visit their website golightourworldproject.org.

You can also donate to the organizations Venmo @GLOW-Project or contact Mammen directly (859) 420-5653 to get involved.