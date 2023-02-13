'God is transforming lives': Revival continues at Asbury University

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The revival has reached its sixth day, and there is no sign of things slowing down. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people have been inside Asbury University’s Hughes Auditorium since last Wednesday looking to strengthen their relationship with the Lord.

“There’s been a lot of people receiving a lot of healing and restoration in their lives and people coming to Christ for the first time and hearing the gospel for the first time,” said Abby Laub, the University’s director of strategic communications.

Laub said many are here to pray for a better world, others are seeking clarity when dealing with a challenge. Some say they are here to help others overcome hurdles or to give thanks for those they’ve overcome themselves.

You could ask literally everyone here and they’d probably have a different reason for why they’ve become so invested in this revival.

“Really it’s to be able to strengthen my relationship with the Lord, which is something I’ve been working on,” said Asbury student Mackenzie Wood.

Carol Woody drove from east Tennessee to be a part of this.

“It’s just a fresh, powerful move of God,” she said. “Just to see the move of God and how God is transforming lives,” she continued.

Louisville’s Clinton Goss came in search of a little guidance from above.

“I know I can’t lean on myself for that guidance, but we have to continually turn our face to Jesus to find that,” he explained of his reason for being here.

This all began last Wednesday at the end of a typical Wednesday chapel service.

“They close out every chapel service with worship, and once 10:55 came around, the band kept playing,” Laub said.

That band, for all intents and purposes, hasn’t stopped. And it’s been a trip down memory lane for some.

“Back in 1970, there was a large revival that broke out and (it was the) same kind of thing. People just never left,” Laub added.

Similarly, 53 years later, there is no indication of when this version will end.