God's Pantry Food Bank distributes thousands of 'Sharing Thanksgiving' boxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Thanksgiving, God's Pantry Food Bank is helping feed its neighbors. Monday and Tuesday, the non-profit distributed boxes of food for its annual "Sharing Thanksgiving" program.

With the support of volunteers, God's Pantry will distribute 4,200 Thanksgiving meal boxes to neighbors experiencing hunger throughout Fayette County. They expect to distribute a total of 7,000 boxes across the state in several other counties.

For 30 years, the Sharing Thanksgiving program has helped local families whom community agencies have referred enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home.

Each Sharing Thanksgiving box contains all the essentials for a family of eight to prepare and enjoy a traditional holiday meal at home.

"One of the things we see that is so impactful is for those who don't have the access to food to be able to share a Thanksgiving meal," said Michael Halligan, CEO of God's Pantry. "It makes the difference in the world for them, and it allows them to be able to gather a table with nourishing food and spend some time with loved ones over the holidays."

The program has expanded from Fayette County to other Kentucky counties over the years.

