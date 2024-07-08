Watch Now
GoFundMe links created for Boone County shooting victims

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 08, 2024

Four people were killed, and three were injured after an overnight shooting that happened on Saturday at a residence in Boone County.

GoFundMe links have been created for three of the victims who died and one victim who was severely injured:

