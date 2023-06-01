Going the extra mile: Railbird Fest, Red Mile working on memorable event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time since its inception, the Railbird Fest is coming to the Red Mile racing and gaming facility, and the infield is taking shape for this two-day music festival.

Multiple stages have been erected for the performers and the food truck vendors are finding their respective spots around the infield.

“From the music to the food to the shopping, I just think it’ll be a great cultural experience for everybody,” said Red Mile VP of operations, Mary Catherine Jones.

The event will come with one caveat this weekend: intense heat is in the LEX 18 StormTracker forecast. We could hit 90 degrees on either or both days, which would be the warmest we’ve been since last September. When you combine the party-like atmosphere with the heat, issues can arise.

“We talked with Railbird about that and they are taking it very seriously,” Jones said. “They have erected more structures with shade and obviously they’ll be well prepared with water to keep everyone hydrated,” she continued.

Mrs. Jones also noted that the indoor gaming center will be open to those over the age of 21, and would serve as a good break from the heat.

Railbird Fest was previously held at Keeneland, and following a one-year hiatus, Red Mile was able to scoop up the event. Jones is hopeful of it becoming an annual staple.

“A focal point on the calendar to think about Red Mile as being another entertainment venue here in Lexington,” she said of a possible long-term commitment with the event.

For a list of items that are accepted or prohibited on the grounds at Red Mile during Railbird Fest, click here.