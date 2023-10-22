Golden Alert canceled after man found dead

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden alert was issued on Friday for a missing man out of Estill County but canceled late Saturday night after he was found dead, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

The KSP says that Troopers, Detectives and the Estill County Coroner's Office responded to an ATV path on Bicknell Branch Road in Estill County to investigate a deceased male that was found on the path.

An investigation revealed that a family member found 69-year-old Eugene French Jr. unresponsive on the path near French's home.

French was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death is under investigation. No foul play is suspected, KSP says.